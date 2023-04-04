The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)

  • De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
  • De La Cruz got a hit in 50.4% of his 115 games last season, with at least two hits in 15.7% of those contests.
  • In 13 of 115 games last year, he left the yard (11.3%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • De La Cruz drove in a run in 26 of 115 games last season (22.6%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 34 of 115 games last year (29.6%), including four multi-run games (3.5%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 50
.268 AVG .236
.309 OBP .278
.482 SLG .382
19 XBH 14
8 HR 5
23 RBI 20
41/9 K/BB 49/10
1 SB 3
Home Away
57 GP 58
31 (54.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (46.6%)
9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.5%)
17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%)
14 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (20.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Maeda will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old right-hander.
