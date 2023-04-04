Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- De La Cruz got a hit in 50.4% of his 115 games last season, with at least two hits in 15.7% of those contests.
- In 13 of 115 games last year, he left the yard (11.3%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- De La Cruz drove in a run in 26 of 115 games last season (22.6%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 34 of 115 games last year (29.6%), including four multi-run games (3.5%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.268
|AVG
|.236
|.309
|OBP
|.278
|.482
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|41/9
|K/BB
|49/10
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|31 (54.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (46.6%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.5%)
|17 (29.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|14 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (20.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Maeda will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old right-hander.
