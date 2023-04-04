The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 1, Martin put up eight points in a 129-122 win against the Mavericks.

In this article, we dig into Martin's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 7.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 4.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.6 PRA -- 16.3 13.6 PR 13.5 14.7 12 3PM 0.5 1.2 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Caleb Martin's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Pistons

Martin has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Martin's Heat average 99.1 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.7 points per game, the Pistons are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Pistons have conceded 45.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 12.0 makes per contest, 10th in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 31 13 5 4 3 1 2 12/6/2022 32 3 3 1 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Martin or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.