Gabe Vincent and the Miami Heat take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Vincent, in his most recent game (April 1 win against the Mavericks) put up nine points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vincent's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.5 10.6 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.9 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.9 PRA -- 14 14.4 PR 10.5 11.6 12.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.0% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Pistons concede 118.7 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons are 25th in the NBA, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have allowed 12 makes per contest, 10th in the league.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 23 6 0 1 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.