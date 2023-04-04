After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

In 61.3% of his 119 games last season, Cooper got a hit. He also had 27 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 119 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (7.6%), leaving the yard in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.

In 30.3% of his 119 games a year ago, Cooper picked up an RBI (36 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (10.9%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in 32 of 119 games last season (26.9%), including scoring more than once in 4.2% of his games (five times).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 55 .236 AVG .289 .301 OBP .377 .391 SLG .443 23 XBH 21 5 HR 4 27 RBI 23 72/17 K/BB 47/23 0 SB 0 Home Away 63 GP 56 35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%) 13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%) 5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%) 21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)