Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)
- Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- In 61.3% of his 119 games last season, Cooper got a hit. He also had 27 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 119 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (7.6%), leaving the yard in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.
- In 30.3% of his 119 games a year ago, Cooper picked up an RBI (36 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (10.9%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 32 of 119 games last season (26.9%), including scoring more than once in 4.2% of his games (five times).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|55
|.236
|AVG
|.289
|.301
|OBP
|.377
|.391
|SLG
|.443
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|23
|72/17
|K/BB
|47/23
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|56
|35 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (67.9%)
|13 (20.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.0%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (25.0%)
|5 (7.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.1%)
|21 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (26.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Maeda gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
