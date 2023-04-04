After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

  • Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • In 61.3% of his 119 games last season, Cooper got a hit. He also had 27 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 119 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (7.6%), leaving the yard in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 30.3% of his 119 games a year ago, Cooper picked up an RBI (36 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (10.9%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in 32 of 119 games last season (26.9%), including scoring more than once in 4.2% of his games (five times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 55
.236 AVG .289
.301 OBP .377
.391 SLG .443
23 XBH 21
5 HR 4
27 RBI 23
72/17 K/BB 47/23
0 SB 0
Home Away
63 GP 56
35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%)
13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%)
18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%)
5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%)
21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Maeda gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.