On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-62) will be attempting to break a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Miami Heat (41-37). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN

BSDET and BSSUN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Heat vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Heat average 109 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.9 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -74 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons have a -631 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 110.6 points per game, 28th in the league, and are allowing 118.7 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

These teams average 219.6 points per game between them, 1.6 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 228.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 50 times.

Detroit is 34-42-2 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Bam Adebayo 18.5 -110 20.7 Kyle Lowry 8.5 -105 11.4 Kevin Love 8.5 -110 8.3

Heat and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +13000 +4500 -649 Pistons - - -

