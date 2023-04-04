Heat vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (16-62) will try to break a nine-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-37) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN. The point total for the matchup is set at 220.5.
Heat vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-12.5
|220.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have gone over 220.5 combined points in 34 of 78 games this season.
- Miami has an average point total of 218.9 in its contests this year, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat's ATS record is 28-50-0 this season.
- Miami has won 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Miami has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -750.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|34
|43.6%
|109
|219.6
|109.9
|228.6
|219.7
|Pistons
|49
|62.8%
|110.6
|219.6
|118.7
|228.6
|227.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over six times.
- At home, Miami has a worse record against the spread (13-27-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-23-0).
- The Heat average 9.7 fewer points per game (109) than the Pistons give up (118.7).
- When Miami puts up more than 118.7 points, it is 9-5 against the spread and 11-3 overall.
Heat vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|28-50
|0-2
|37-41
|Pistons
|35-43
|3-9
|39-39
Heat vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Heat
|Pistons
|109
|110.6
|30
|28
|9-5
|27-16
|11-3
|16-27
|109.9
|118.7
|2
|27
|21-19
|12-1
|28-12
|6-7
