The Detroit Pistons (16-62) will try to break a nine-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (41-37) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN. The point total for the matchup is set at 220.5.

Heat vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

TV: BSDET and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -12.5 220.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have gone over 220.5 combined points in 34 of 78 games this season.

Miami has an average point total of 218.9 in its contests this year, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Heat's ATS record is 28-50-0 this season.

Miami has won 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Miami has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -750.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 34 43.6% 109 219.6 109.9 228.6 219.7 Pistons 49 62.8% 110.6 219.6 118.7 228.6 227.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over six times.

At home, Miami has a worse record against the spread (13-27-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-23-0).

The Heat average 9.7 fewer points per game (109) than the Pistons give up (118.7).

When Miami puts up more than 118.7 points, it is 9-5 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Heat and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 28-50 0-2 37-41 Pistons 35-43 3-9 39-39

Heat vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Pistons 109 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 9-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-16 11-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-27 109.9 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 21-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-1 28-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-7

