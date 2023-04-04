The Miami Heat (41-37) match up against the Detroit Pistons (16-62) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. Bam Adebayo of the Heat and Killian Hayes of the Pistons are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Heat vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat topped the Mavericks on Saturday, 129-122. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 35 points (and chipped in 12 assists and three rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 35 3 12 1 0 1 Cody Zeller 20 8 0 1 0 0 Max Strus 18 4 1 0 0 6

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo posts a team-leading 9.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 20.7 points and 3.3 assists, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Tyler Herro posts 20.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in NBA).

Max Strus is posting 11.7 points, 2.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23.5 4.3 5.5 1.3 0.3 0.7 Bam Adebayo 16.2 7.8 3.1 0.7 0.9 0 Tyler Herro 19.9 4.4 3.4 0.5 0.1 2.9 Gabe Vincent 10.6 1.9 1.9 1.1 0.1 1.9 Kevin Love 8 4.5 2 0.5 0.1 1.6

