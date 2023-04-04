The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)

Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

In 56.7% of his games last season (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded more than one hit.

He went yard in 12 games a year ago (out of 60 opportunities, 20.0%), leaving the ballpark in 5.8% of his trips to home plate.

Chisholm drove in a run in 33.3% of his games last year (20 of 60), with two or more RBIs in 14 of them (23.3%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

In 48.3% of his 60 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (15.0%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 29 .286 AVG .222 .353 OBP .298 .562 SLG .509 15 XBH 13 5 HR 9 23 RBI 22 32/10 K/BB 34/11 5 SB 7 Home Away 30 GP 30 19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

