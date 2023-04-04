Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)
- Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 56.7% of his games last season (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He went yard in 12 games a year ago (out of 60 opportunities, 20.0%), leaving the ballpark in 5.8% of his trips to home plate.
- Chisholm drove in a run in 33.3% of his games last year (20 of 60), with two or more RBIs in 14 of them (23.3%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- In 48.3% of his 60 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (15.0%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.286
|AVG
|.222
|.353
|OBP
|.298
|.562
|SLG
|.509
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|32/10
|K/BB
|34/11
|5
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|19 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (50.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (23.3%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Maeda will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
