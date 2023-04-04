The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate (2022)

  • Chisholm hit .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 56.7% of his games last season (34 of 60), Chisholm had a base hit, and in 17 of those games (28.3%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He went yard in 12 games a year ago (out of 60 opportunities, 20.0%), leaving the ballpark in 5.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • Chisholm drove in a run in 33.3% of his games last year (20 of 60), with two or more RBIs in 14 of them (23.3%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
  • In 48.3% of his 60 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (15.0%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
29 GP 29
.286 AVG .222
.353 OBP .298
.562 SLG .509
15 XBH 13
5 HR 9
23 RBI 22
32/10 K/BB 34/11
5 SB 7
Home Away
30 GP 30
19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (50.0%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (23.3%)
16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (43.3%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Maeda will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
