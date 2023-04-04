Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)
- Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Segura picked up a hit in 67.8% of his games last year (78 of 115), with at least two hits in 25 of them (21.7%).
- He hit a home run in 8.7% of his games last season (115 in all), going deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Segura picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games last season (32 of 115), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 42 of his 115 games a season ago (36.5%), with more than one run scored seven times (6.1%).
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.282
|AVG
|.272
|.351
|OBP
|.323
|.398
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|28/15
|K/BB
|30/11
|5
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|43 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (63.6%)
|11 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.5%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (34.5%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (27.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Maeda will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 34-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
