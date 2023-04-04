The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Segura picked up a hit in 67.8% of his games last year (78 of 115), with at least two hits in 25 of them (21.7%).

He hit a home run in 8.7% of his games last season (115 in all), going deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Segura picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games last season (32 of 115), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 42 of his 115 games a season ago (36.5%), with more than one run scored seven times (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 46 .282 AVG .272 .351 OBP .323 .398 SLG .376 9 XBH 10 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 28/15 K/BB 30/11 5 SB 8 Home Away 60 GP 55 43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%) 11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%) 6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%) 17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)