The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

  • Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Segura picked up a hit in 67.8% of his games last year (78 of 115), with at least two hits in 25 of them (21.7%).
  • He hit a home run in 8.7% of his games last season (115 in all), going deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Segura picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games last season (32 of 115), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (5.2%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 42 of his 115 games a season ago (36.5%), with more than one run scored seven times (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 46
.282 AVG .272
.351 OBP .323
.398 SLG .376
9 XBH 10
6 HR 4
15 RBI 18
28/15 K/BB 30/11
5 SB 8
Home Away
60 GP 55
43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%)
11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Maeda will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 34-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.