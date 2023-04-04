Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 1, Butler produced 35 points and 12 assists in a 129-122 win against the Mavericks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Butler, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 22.8 26.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.8 PRA 35.5 34 37.4 PR 29.5 28.7 31.6 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.8



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 13.0% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

He's attempted 1.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 118.7 points per contest.

The Pistons allow 45 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per contest, the Pistons are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have given up 12 makes per game, 10th in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 35 26 4 10 0 0 1

