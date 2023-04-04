On Tuesday, Joey Wendle (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)

Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Wendle reached base via a hit in 60 of 101 games last season (59.4%), including multiple hits in 26.7% of those games (27 of them).

He hit a long ball in 3.0% of his games in 2022 (three of 101), including 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

Wendle drove in a run in 23 games last season out of 101 (22.8%), including multiple RBIs in 6.9% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He scored in 22 of 101 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 57 .263 AVG .262 .294 OBP .305 .375 SLG .354 17 XBH 11 0 HR 3 11 RBI 21 20/4 K/BB 30/11 3 SB 9 Home Away 43 GP 58 28 (65.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (55.2%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (25.9%) 10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.2%) 7 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.6%)

