Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Joey Wendle (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)
- Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Wendle reached base via a hit in 60 of 101 games last season (59.4%), including multiple hits in 26.7% of those games (27 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 3.0% of his games in 2022 (three of 101), including 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Wendle drove in a run in 23 games last season out of 101 (22.8%), including multiple RBIs in 6.9% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He scored in 22 of 101 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|57
|.263
|AVG
|.262
|.294
|OBP
|.305
|.375
|SLG
|.354
|17
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|21
|20/4
|K/BB
|30/11
|3
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|58
|28 (65.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (55.2%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (25.9%)
|10 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.2%)
|7 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Maeda will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.