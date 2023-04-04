Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)
- Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 56.2% of his 73 games last season, Soler picked up a hit. He also had 13 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 12 games a year ago (out of 73 opportunities, 16.4%), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out 73 (28.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.216
|AVG
|.200
|.298
|OBP
|.297
|.448
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|38/13
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|21 (61.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (51.3%)
|6 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.9%)
|14 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (38.5%)
|8 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.3%)
|12 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (23.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Maeda gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.