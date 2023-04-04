On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)

  • Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 56.2% of his 73 games last season, Soler picked up a hit. He also had 13 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 12 games a year ago (out of 73 opportunities, 16.4%), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Soler picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out 73 (28.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
34 GP 37
.216 AVG .200
.298 OBP .297
.448 SLG .359
13 XBH 13
8 HR 5
18 RBI 16
38/13 K/BB 52/19
0 SB 0
Home Away
34 GP 39
21 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (51.3%)
6 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.9%)
14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (38.5%)
8 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%)
12 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Maeda gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 34-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
