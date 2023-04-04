On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Soler At The Plate (2022)

Soler hit .207 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

In 56.2% of his 73 games last season, Soler picked up a hit. He also had 13 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 12 games a year ago (out of 73 opportunities, 16.4%), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Soler picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out 73 (28.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 29 of 73 games last year (39.7%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 37 .216 AVG .200 .298 OBP .297 .448 SLG .359 13 XBH 13 8 HR 5 18 RBI 16 38/13 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 34 GP 39 21 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (51.3%) 6 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.9%) 14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (38.5%) 8 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.3%) 12 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (23.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)