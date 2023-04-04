The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)

Arraez collected 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Arraez picked up a base hit in 104 out of 144 games last season (72.2%), with multiple hits in 49 of them (34.0%).

He hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games last year (eight of 144), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez drove in a run in 23.6% of his 144 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.9% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored a run in 48.6% of his 144 games last season, with two or more runs in 10.4% of those games (15).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 72 .327 AVG .305 .378 OBP .375 .460 SLG .379 23 XBH 17 7 HR 1 29 RBI 20 22/23 K/BB 21/29 2 SB 2 Home Away 71 GP 73 54 (76.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (68.5%) 27 (38.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (30.1%) 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (43.8%) 7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 20 (28.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (19.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)