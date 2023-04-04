The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)

  • Arraez collected 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
  • Arraez picked up a base hit in 104 out of 144 games last season (72.2%), with multiple hits in 49 of them (34.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games last year (eight of 144), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Arraez drove in a run in 23.6% of his 144 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.9% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 48.6% of his 144 games last season, with two or more runs in 10.4% of those games (15).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 72
.327 AVG .305
.378 OBP .375
.460 SLG .379
23 XBH 17
7 HR 1
29 RBI 20
22/23 K/BB 21/29
2 SB 2
Home Away
71 GP 73
54 (76.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (68.5%)
27 (38.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (30.1%)
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (43.8%)
7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
20 (28.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (19.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Maeda will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
