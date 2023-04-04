Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Arraez At The Plate (2022)
- Arraez collected 173 hits and a .377 OBP while slugging .420.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Arraez picked up a base hit in 104 out of 144 games last season (72.2%), with multiple hits in 49 of them (34.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 5.6% of his games last year (eight of 144), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez drove in a run in 23.6% of his 144 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.9% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored a run in 48.6% of his 144 games last season, with two or more runs in 10.4% of those games (15).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|72
|.327
|AVG
|.305
|.378
|OBP
|.375
|.460
|SLG
|.379
|23
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|1
|29
|RBI
|20
|22/23
|K/BB
|21/29
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|73
|54 (76.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (68.5%)
|27 (38.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (30.1%)
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (43.8%)
|7 (9.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|20 (28.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (19.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Maeda will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
