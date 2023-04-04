Marlins vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (4-0) and the Miami Marlins (1-4) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 4.
The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara against the Twins and Kenta Maeda.
Marlins vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins entered a game as favorites 65 times last season and won 36, or 55.4%, of those games.
- Last season, Miami won 16 of its 27 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Miami was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors last season, ranking 28th with just 586 total runs (3.6 per game).
- The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Max Scherzer
|March 31
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Jesús Luzardo vs David Peterson
|April 1
|Mets
|L 6-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
|April 2
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
|April 3
|Twins
|L 11-1
|Johnny Cueto vs Tyler Mahle
|April 4
|Twins
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kenta Maeda
|April 5
|Twins
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Pablo Lopez
|April 6
|@ Mets
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Tylor Megill
|April 8
|@ Mets
|-
|Trevor Rogers vs Kodai Senga
|April 9
|@ Mets
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 10
|@ Phillies
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Matt Strahm
