Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (4-0) and the Miami Marlins (1-4) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 4.

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara against the Twins and Kenta Maeda.

Marlins vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins entered a game as favorites 65 times last season and won 36, or 55.4%, of those games.

Last season, Miami won 16 of its 27 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Miami was among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors last season, ranking 28th with just 586 total runs (3.6 per game).

The Marlins' 3.86 team ERA ranked 13th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule