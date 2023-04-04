How to Watch the Marlins vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins ranked 24th in baseball with 144 home runs last season. They averaged 0.9 per game.
- Last year the Marlins' .363 slugging percentage was the third-lowest average in baseball.
- Miami finished 13-6 over the 19 games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Minnesota scored 696 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 17th in MLB.
- Last year the Marlins ranked 27th in baseball with a .294 on-base percentage.
- Miami had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Miami's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.86 last year, which ranked 13th in MLB.
- The Marlins ranked 15th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP last season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sandy Alcantara (0-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Max Scherzer
|3/31/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|David Peterson
|4/1/2023
|Mets
|L 6-2
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Tylor Megill
|4/2/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Kodai Senga
|4/3/2023
|Twins
|L 11-1
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Tyler Mahle
|4/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kenta Maeda
|4/5/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Pablo Lopez
|4/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Tylor Megill
|4/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Trevor Rogers
|Kodai Senga
|4/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Matt Strahm
