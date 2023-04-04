Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins ranked 24th in baseball with 144 home runs last season. They averaged 0.9 per game.

Last year the Marlins' .363 slugging percentage was the third-lowest average in baseball.

Miami finished 13-6 over the 19 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Minnesota scored 696 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 17th in MLB.

Last year the Marlins ranked 27th in baseball with a .294 on-base percentage.

Miami had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Miami's pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.86 last year, which ranked 13th in MLB.

The Marlins ranked 15th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP last season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara (0-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Mets L 5-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Max Scherzer 3/31/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 4/1/2023 Mets L 6-2 Home Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/2/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/3/2023 Twins L 11-1 Home Johnny Cueto Tyler Mahle 4/4/2023 Twins - Home Sandy Alcantara Kenta Maeda 4/5/2023 Twins - Home Jesús Luzardo Pablo Lopez 4/6/2023 Mets - Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/8/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/9/2023 Mets - Away Johnny Cueto Carlos Carrasco 4/10/2023 Phillies - Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm

