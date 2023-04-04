(1-4) will take on the (4-0) at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 2 Ks, Sandy Alcantara will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Twins have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Marlins (-145). The over/under for the matchup is set at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

Marlins vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins won 36, or 55.4%, of the 65 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Marlins won 16 of their 27 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Miami has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins hit 71 home runs at home last season (0.9 per game).

Miami had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Twins were chosen as underdogs in 68 games last year and walked away with the win 22 times (32.4%) in those games.

Last season, the Twins came away with a win seven times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Minnesota averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (89 total in road contests).

The Twins averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .390 away from home.

Marlins vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+225) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Avisaíl García 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th

