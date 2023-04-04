Nick Fortes -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)

  • Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
  • Fortes had a hit in 34 of 72 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in eight games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 11.1%), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Fortes picked up an RBI in 15 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 31 of 72 games last year (43.1%) he scored, and in eight of those games (11.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
35 GP 33
.286 AVG .171
.333 OBP .275
.518 SLG .257
12 XBH 4
7 HR 2
17 RBI 7
19/7 K/BB 26/11
2 SB 3
Home Away
37 GP 35
20 (54.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (40.0%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%)
13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Maeda will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
