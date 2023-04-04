Nick Fortes -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)

Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Fortes had a hit in 34 of 72 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He hit a long ball in eight games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 11.1%), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes picked up an RBI in 15 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 31 of 72 games last year (43.1%) he scored, and in eight of those games (11.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 33 .286 AVG .171 .333 OBP .275 .518 SLG .257 12 XBH 4 7 HR 2 17 RBI 7 19/7 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 3 Home Away 37 GP 35 20 (54.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (40.0%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%) 13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%) 10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)