Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)
- Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Fortes had a hit in 34 of 72 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in eight games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 11.1%), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes picked up an RBI in 15 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 31 of 72 games last year (43.1%) he scored, and in eight of those games (11.1%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.286
|AVG
|.171
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.518
|SLG
|.257
|12
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|7
|19/7
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|20 (54.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (40.0%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.4%)
|13 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (51.4%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.7%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Maeda will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.