How to Watch the Panthers vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having won three straight, the Florida Panthers welcome in the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Panthers and Sabres meet on ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/24/2023
|Panthers
|Sabres
|3-1 BUF
|1/16/2023
|Sabres
|Panthers
|4-1 FLA
|10/15/2022
|Sabres
|Panthers
|4-3 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 259 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.
- The Panthers score the third-most goals in the NHL (270 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 43 goals during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|74
|38
|64
|102
|59
|35
|46.4%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|63
|20
|51
|71
|34
|56
|55.1%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|76
|40
|30
|70
|52
|32
|47.4%
|Brandon Montour
|75
|14
|51
|65
|45
|31
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|77
|29
|33
|62
|32
|33
|49.4%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres allow 3.6 goals per game (273 in total), 24th in the league.
- The Sabres are fourth in the NHL in scoring (269 goals, 3.6 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Sabres have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals over that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|72
|44
|45
|89
|37
|40
|43.2%
|Jeff Skinner
|72
|33
|40
|73
|41
|37
|47%
|Alex Tuch
|67
|35
|37
|72
|33
|52
|45.6%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|71
|14
|52
|66
|58
|42
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|74
|28
|34
|62
|18
|34
|48.7%
