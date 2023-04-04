Having won three straight, the Florida Panthers welcome in the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to see the Panthers and Sabres meet on ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B

ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Panthers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/24/2023 Panthers Sabres 3-1 BUF 1/16/2023 Sabres Panthers 4-1 FLA 10/15/2022 Sabres Panthers 4-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 259 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

The Panthers score the third-most goals in the NHL (270 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 43 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 74 38 64 102 59 35 46.4% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 63 20 51 71 34 56 55.1% Carter Verhaeghe 76 40 30 70 52 32 47.4% Brandon Montour 75 14 51 65 45 31 - Sam Reinhart 77 29 33 62 32 33 49.4%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres allow 3.6 goals per game (273 in total), 24th in the league.

The Sabres are fourth in the NHL in scoring (269 goals, 3.6 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Sabres have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Sabres Key Players