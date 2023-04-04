Having won three straight, the Florida Panthers welcome in the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Panthers and Sabres meet on ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/24/2023 Panthers Sabres 3-1 BUF
1/16/2023 Sabres Panthers 4-1 FLA
10/15/2022 Sabres Panthers 4-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 259 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.
  • The Panthers score the third-most goals in the NHL (270 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 43 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 74 38 64 102 59 35 46.4%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 63 20 51 71 34 56 55.1%
Carter Verhaeghe 76 40 30 70 52 32 47.4%
Brandon Montour 75 14 51 65 45 31 -
Sam Reinhart 77 29 33 62 32 33 49.4%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres allow 3.6 goals per game (273 in total), 24th in the league.
  • The Sabres are fourth in the NHL in scoring (269 goals, 3.6 per game).
  • In the last 10 games, the Sabres have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 32 goals over that span.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 72 44 45 89 37 40 43.2%
Jeff Skinner 72 33 40 73 41 37 47%
Alex Tuch 67 35 37 72 33 52 45.6%
Rasmus Dahlin 71 14 52 66 58 42 -
Dylan Cozens 74 28 34 62 18 34 48.7%

