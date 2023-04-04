The Florida Panthers (39-31-7, on a three-game winning streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (37-31-7) at BB&T Center. The matchup on Tuesday, April 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers are 6-4-0 while totaling 43 goals against 31 goals given up. On 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (25.0%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Sabres Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Panthers 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-190)

Panthers (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 6-7-13 in overtime matchups on their way to a 39-31-7 overall record.

Florida is 11-5-6 (28 points) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has taken three points from the 14 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-12-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 55 games (37-12-6, 80 points).

In the 31 games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 38 points after finishing 17-10-4.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 27-22-2 (56 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 11-9-3 to register 25 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 4th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.59 3rd 23rd 3.36 Goals Allowed 3.64 26th 1st 37 Shots 32.2 11th 20th 31.6 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 11th 22.5% Power Play % 23.8% 8th 27th 74.7% Penalty Kill % 73.7% 28th

Panthers vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B

ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

