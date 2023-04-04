The Florida Panthers (39-31-7, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (37-31-7) at BB&T Center. The game on Tuesday, April 4 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B.

Panthers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-190) Sabres (+160) 7

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have compiled a 31-27 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida has a record of 18-8 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 65.5% chance to win.

Florida's 77 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 7 goals 47 times.

Panthers vs. Sabres Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 270 (3rd) Goals 269 (4th) 259 (23rd) Goals Allowed 273 (24th) 58 (8th) Power Play Goals 59 (6th) 69 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (24th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Florida hit the over four times.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (7).

In their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 2.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers offense's 270 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Panthers have given up 259 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+11) ranks them 16th in the league.

