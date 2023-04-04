Panthers vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (39-31-7, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Buffalo Sabres (37-31-7) at BB&T Center. The game on Tuesday, April 4 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B.
Panthers vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, and MSG-B
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-190)
|Sabres (+160)
|7
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have compiled a 31-27 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Florida has a record of 18-8 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 65.5% chance to win.
- Florida's 77 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 7 goals 47 times.
Panthers vs. Sabres Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|270 (3rd)
|Goals
|269 (4th)
|259 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|273 (24th)
|58 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|59 (6th)
|69 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (24th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Florida hit the over four times.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (7).
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 2.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Panthers offense's 270 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Panthers have given up 259 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+11) ranks them 16th in the league.
