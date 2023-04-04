The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro included, match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Herro had 15 points and six rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 129-122 win against the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll examine Herro's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.3 19.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 4.4 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.4 PRA 28.5 30 27.7 PR 24.5 25.8 24.3 3PM 3.5 3.1 2.9



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Tyler Herro has made 7.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.5% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 8.1 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 118.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Pistons have given up 45.0 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 12.0 makes per game, 10th in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 34 19 6 4 3 0 0 12/6/2022 37 34 3 6 2 0 1

