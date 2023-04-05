On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)

De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

De La Cruz reached base via a hit in 58 of 115 games last season (50.4%), including multiple hits in 15.7% of those games (18 of them).

He hit a long ball in 13 of 115 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz drove in a run in 26 of 115 games last season (22.6%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He crossed home plate in 34 of his 115 games a season ago (29.6%), with two or more runs scored four times (3.5%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 50 .268 AVG .236 .309 OBP .278 .482 SLG .382 19 XBH 14 8 HR 5 23 RBI 20 41/9 K/BB 49/10 1 SB 3 Home Away 57 GP 58 31 (54.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (46.6%) 9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.5%) 17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (8.6%) 14 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (20.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)