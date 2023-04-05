Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Miami Marlins play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- De La Cruz hit .252 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
- De La Cruz reached base via a hit in 58 of 115 games last season (50.4%), including multiple hits in 15.7% of those games (18 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 13 of 115 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz drove in a run in 26 of 115 games last season (22.6%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He crossed home plate in 34 of his 115 games a season ago (29.6%), with two or more runs scored four times (3.5%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.268
|AVG
|.236
|.309
|OBP
|.278
|.482
|SLG
|.382
|19
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|20
|41/9
|K/BB
|49/10
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|31 (54.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (46.6%)
|9 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.5%)
|17 (29.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (29.3%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.6%)
|14 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (20.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .938 WHIP ranks 36th, and 13.5 K/9 ranks ninth.
