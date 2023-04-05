After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

In 61.3% of his games last year (73 of 119), Cooper got a base hit, and in 27 of those games (22.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

Including the 119 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (7.6%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper drove in a run in 30.3% of his games last year (36 of 119), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (10.9%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He came around to score 32 times in 119 games (26.9%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.2%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 55 .236 AVG .289 .301 OBP .377 .391 SLG .443 23 XBH 21 5 HR 4 27 RBI 23 72/17 K/BB 47/23 0 SB 0 Home Away 63 GP 56 35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%) 13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%) 18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%) 5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%) 21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

