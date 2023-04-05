Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)
- Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- In 61.3% of his games last year (73 of 119), Cooper got a base hit, and in 27 of those games (22.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Including the 119 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (7.6%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper drove in a run in 30.3% of his games last year (36 of 119), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (10.9%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He came around to score 32 times in 119 games (26.9%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.2%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|55
|.236
|AVG
|.289
|.301
|OBP
|.377
|.391
|SLG
|.443
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|23
|72/17
|K/BB
|47/23
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|56
|35 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (67.9%)
|13 (20.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.0%)
|18 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (25.0%)
|5 (7.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.1%)
|21 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (26.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5) among pitchers who qualify.
