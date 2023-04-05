After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate (2022)

  • Cooper hit .261 with 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
  • In 61.3% of his games last year (73 of 119), Cooper got a base hit, and in 27 of those games (22.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Including the 119 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (7.6%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cooper drove in a run in 30.3% of his games last year (36 of 119), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (10.9%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He came around to score 32 times in 119 games (26.9%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.2%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 55
.236 AVG .289
.301 OBP .377
.391 SLG .443
23 XBH 21
5 HR 4
27 RBI 23
72/17 K/BB 47/23
0 SB 0
Home Away
63 GP 56
35 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (67.9%)
13 (20.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.0%)
18 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (25.0%)
5 (7.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%)
21 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (26.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5) among pitchers who qualify.
