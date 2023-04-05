Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Garrett Hampson is back in the lineup for the Miami Marlins and will face Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate (2022)
- Hampson hit .211 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- In 34 of 90 games last season (37.8%) Hampson had at least one hit, and in seven of those contests (7.8%) he picked up more than one.
- He went yard in two of 90 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 11.1% of his games a season ago (10 of 90), Hampson picked up an RBI. In four of those games (4.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He scored in 26 of 90 games last season, with multiple runs in three of those games.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.180
|.343
|OBP
|.240
|.375
|SLG
|.252
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|5
|26/12
|K/BB
|37/9
|4
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|50
|17 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (34.0%)
|4 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (6.0%)
|15 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (22.0%)
|2 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (8.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- The Twins will send Lopez (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .938 WHIP ranks 36th, and 13.5 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
