Garrett Hampson is back in the lineup for the Miami Marlins and will face Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate (2022)

Hampson hit .211 with seven doubles, three triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

In 34 of 90 games last season (37.8%) Hampson had at least one hit, and in seven of those contests (7.8%) he picked up more than one.

He went yard in two of 90 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 11.1% of his games a season ago (10 of 90), Hampson picked up an RBI. In four of those games (4.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

He scored in 26 of 90 games last season, with multiple runs in three of those games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 29 GP 37 .250 AVG .180 .343 OBP .240 .375 SLG .252 5 XBH 7 2 HR 0 10 RBI 5 26/12 K/BB 37/9 4 SB 8 Home Away 40 GP 50 17 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%) 4 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (6.0%) 15 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (22.0%) 2 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (8.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)