The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .150 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Chisholm has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Chisholm has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in one of six games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

