Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .150 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Chisholm has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Chisholm has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (1.23).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow three home runs (0.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will look to Lopez (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5).
