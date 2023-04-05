The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .150 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Chisholm has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Chisholm has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (1.23).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow three home runs (0.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins will look to Lopez (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5).
