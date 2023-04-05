Jean Segura -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

  • Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Segura got a hit 78 times last season in 115 games (67.8%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.7%).
  • In 10 of 115 games last year, he left the yard (8.7%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Segura picked up an RBI in 32 of 115 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 42 of 115 games last season (36.5%), including scoring more than once in 6.1% of his games (seven times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 46
.282 AVG .272
.351 OBP .323
.398 SLG .376
9 XBH 10
6 HR 4
15 RBI 18
28/15 K/BB 30/11
5 SB 8
Home Away
60 GP 55
43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%)
11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%)
23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Lopez (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .938 WHIP ranks 36th, and 13.5 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.