Jean Segura -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)

Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Segura got a hit 78 times last season in 115 games (67.8%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.7%).

In 10 of 115 games last year, he left the yard (8.7%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Segura picked up an RBI in 32 of 115 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 42 of 115 games last season (36.5%), including scoring more than once in 6.1% of his games (seven times).

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 46 .282 AVG .272 .351 OBP .323 .398 SLG .376 9 XBH 10 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 28/15 K/BB 30/11 5 SB 8 Home Away 60 GP 55 43 (71.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (63.6%) 11 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.5%) 23 (38.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (34.5%) 6 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%) 17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (27.3%)

