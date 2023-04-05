Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jean Segura -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jean Segura At The Plate (2022)
- Segura hit .277 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- Segura got a hit 78 times last season in 115 games (67.8%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- In 10 of 115 games last year, he left the yard (8.7%). He went deep in 2.6% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Segura picked up an RBI in 32 of 115 games last season, with multiple RBIs in six of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 42 of 115 games last season (36.5%), including scoring more than once in 6.1% of his games (seven times).
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|46
|.282
|AVG
|.272
|.351
|OBP
|.323
|.398
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|28/15
|K/BB
|30/11
|5
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|43 (71.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (63.6%)
|11 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.5%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (34.5%)
|6 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|17 (28.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (27.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Lopez (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .938 WHIP ranks 36th, and 13.5 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
