Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jon Berti At The Plate (2022)
- Berti hit .237 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks.
- In 55.9% of his 102 games last season, Berti picked up a hit. He also had 25 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 2.9% of his games last year (three of 102), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Berti picked up an RBI in 19 of 102 games last season (18.6%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%).
- He scored a run in 39 of 102 games last year (38.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.9%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.266
|AVG
|.207
|.332
|OBP
|.312
|.413
|SLG
|.253
|17
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|9
|42/17
|K/BB
|47/25
|19
|SB
|22
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|32 (60.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (51.0%)
|16 (30.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (18.4%)
|19 (35.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (40.8%)
|3 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (24.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (12.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Lopez (1-0) starts for the Twins, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5) among pitchers who qualify.
