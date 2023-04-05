The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jon Berti At The Plate (2022)

Berti hit .237 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks.

In 55.9% of his 102 games last season, Berti picked up a hit. He also had 25 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 2.9% of his games last year (three of 102), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Berti picked up an RBI in 19 of 102 games last season (18.6%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%).

He scored a run in 39 of 102 games last year (38.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.9%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 48 GP 48 .266 AVG .207 .332 OBP .312 .413 SLG .253 17 XBH 7 4 HR 0 19 RBI 9 42/17 K/BB 47/25 19 SB 22 Home Away 53 GP 49 32 (60.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (51.0%) 16 (30.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.4%) 19 (35.8%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (40.8%) 3 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (24.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (12.2%)

