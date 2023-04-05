The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jon Berti At The Plate (2022)

  • Berti hit .237 with 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks.
  • In 55.9% of his 102 games last season, Berti picked up a hit. He also had 25 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 2.9% of his games last year (three of 102), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Berti picked up an RBI in 19 of 102 games last season (18.6%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%).
  • He scored a run in 39 of 102 games last year (38.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.9%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
48 GP 48
.266 AVG .207
.332 OBP .312
.413 SLG .253
17 XBH 7
4 HR 0
19 RBI 9
42/17 K/BB 47/25
19 SB 22
Home Away
53 GP 49
32 (60.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (51.0%)
16 (30.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (18.4%)
19 (35.8%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (40.8%)
3 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (24.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (12.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Lopez (1-0) starts for the Twins, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5) among pitchers who qualify.
