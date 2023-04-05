Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .217.
- In four of six games this season, Soler has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Soler has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 1.23 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (three total, 0.6 per game).
- Lopez (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.