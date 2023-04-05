Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.520), slugging percentage (.522) and OPS (1.042) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (five of six), with at least two hits four times (66.7%).
- He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Twins' 1.23 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (three total, 0.6 per game).
- The Twins will send Lopez (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5).
