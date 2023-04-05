Luis Arraez -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.520), slugging percentage (.522) and OPS (1.042) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.

Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (five of six), with at least two hits four times (66.7%).

He has not gone deep in his six games this season.

Arraez has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings