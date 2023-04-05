Luis Arraez -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on April 5 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.520), slugging percentage (.522) and OPS (1.042) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
  • Arraez has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (five of six), with at least two hits four times (66.7%).
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
  • Arraez has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Twins' 1.23 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (three total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Twins will send Lopez (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.