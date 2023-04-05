Wednesday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (4-1) against the Miami Marlins (2-4) at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-0 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on April 5.

The Marlins will look to Jesus Luzardo versus the Twins and Pablo Lopez.

Marlins vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Marlins vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, Marlins 0.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Miami has played as favorites of -110 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 10 total runs (1.7 per game) this season.

The Marlins' 4.50 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule