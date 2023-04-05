Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Kyle Farmer and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 1:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.8 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with five total home runs.

Miami is 22nd in MLB, slugging .365.

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 batting average.

Miami is the lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 1.7 runs per game (10 total).

The Marlins rank 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .282.

The Marlins strike out 10.7 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks last in the majors.

Miami has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.222).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will look to Jesus Luzardo (1-0) in his second start of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 3/31/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 4/1/2023 Mets L 6-2 Home Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/2/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/3/2023 Twins L 11-1 Home Johnny Cueto Tyler Mahle 4/4/2023 Twins W 1-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Kenta Maeda 4/5/2023 Twins - Home Jesús Luzardo Pablo Lopez 4/6/2023 Mets - Away Edward Cabrera Tylor Megill 4/8/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Rogers Kodai Senga 4/9/2023 Mets - Away Johnny Cueto Carlos Carrasco 4/10/2023 Phillies - Away Sandy Alcantara Matt Strahm 4/11/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola

