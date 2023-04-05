(2-4) will take on the (4-1) at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, April 5 at 1:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 5 strikeouts, Jesus Luzardo will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Twins have -110 odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Marlins vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Twins game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nick Fortes hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Marlins vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins won 36, or 55.4%, of the 65 games they played as favorites last season.

The Marlins had a record of 36-29, a 55.4% win rate, when they were favored by -110 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Miami has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (71 total at home).

Miami averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

The Twins were underdogs in 68 games last season and came away with the win 22 times (32.4%) in those contests.

Last year, the Twins won 23 of 70 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

Minnesota averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (89 total in road outings).

The Twins averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .390 away from home.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.