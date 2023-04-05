Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Twins - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)
- Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Fortes had a hit in 34 of 72 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 11.1%), going deep in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Fortes drove in a run in 15 games last season out of 72 (20.8%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 43.1% of his 72 games last season, he touched home plate (31 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.1%).
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.286
|AVG
|.171
|.333
|OBP
|.275
|.518
|SLG
|.257
|12
|XBH
|4
|7
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|7
|19/7
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|20 (54.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (40.0%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.4%)
|13 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (51.4%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.7%)
|10 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
- Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
