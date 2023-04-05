After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Fortes At The Plate (2022)

  • Fortes hit .230 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
  • Fortes had a hit in 34 of 72 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in eight games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 11.1%), going deep in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Fortes drove in a run in 15 games last season out of 72 (20.8%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (six times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • In 43.1% of his 72 games last season, he touched home plate (31 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.1%).

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
35 GP 33
.286 AVG .171
.333 OBP .275
.518 SLG .257
12 XBH 4
7 HR 2
17 RBI 7
19/7 K/BB 26/11
2 SB 3
Home Away
37 GP 35
20 (54.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (40.0%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%)
13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%)
10 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
  • Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 36th in WHIP (.938), and ninth in K/9 (13.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
