The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) will host the Miami Heat (42-37) after victories in three straight home games. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers' +348 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.9 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 110.5 per contest (third in the league).

The Heat put up 109.1 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -61 scoring differential.

These teams score 224 points per game combined, four more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 220.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has put together a 46-33-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 51 times.

Heat and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +13000 +5000 -751 76ers +900 +450 -20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.