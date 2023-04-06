Heat vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (42-37) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.
Heat vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-2.5
|220.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 35 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 220.5 points.
- The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 218.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- Miami has gone 28-51-0 ATS this year.
- The Heat have been victorious in six, or 27.3%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won five of its 16 games, or 31.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Heat vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|49
|62%
|114.9
|224
|110.5
|220.3
|224.2
|Heat
|35
|44.3%
|109.1
|224
|109.8
|220.3
|219.7
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (15-24-0) than at home (13-27-0).
- The Heat's 109.1 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow.
- Miami is 17-19 against the spread and 27-9 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Heat vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|46-33
|29-20
|44-35
|Heat
|28-51
|9-10
|38-41
Heat vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Heat
|114.9
|109.1
|14
|30
|38-15
|17-19
|43-10
|27-9
|110.5
|109.8
|3
|2
|28-10
|21-32
|30-8
|33-20
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.