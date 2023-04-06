The Miami Heat (42-37) have three players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo, for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat's most recent contest on Tuesday ended in a 118-105 victory over the Pistons. Jimmy Butler recorded 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bam Adebayo C Questionable Quadricep 20.7 9.3 3.3 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.4 4.1 5.1 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: PJ Tucker: Questionable (Calf), De'Anthony Melton: Questionable (Calf), Tyrese Maxey: Questionable (Neck)

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score an average of 109.1 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 110.5 points, Miami is 27-9.

The Heat have played better offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 112.6 points per contest, 3.5 more than their season average of 109.1.

Miami connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 34.1% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 37% from deep.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -2 219.5

