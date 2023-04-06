Jimmy Butler, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - April 6
Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) and Miami Heat (42-37) will go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Jimmy Butler is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Heat's Last Game
In their previous game, the Heat topped the Pistons on Tuesday, 118-105. Butler scored a team-high 27 points (and added eight assists and eight boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|27
|8
|8
|4
|0
|0
|Gabe Vincent
|22
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Bam Adebayo
|18
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is putting up a team-best 9.3 rebounds per game. And he is producing 20.7 points and 3.3 assists, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.
- Tyler Herro gets the Heat 20.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Max Strus is putting up 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Caleb Martin is putting up 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|22.4
|4.6
|6.1
|1.6
|0.3
|0.5
|Bam Adebayo
|16.6
|7.5
|3
|0.9
|0.9
|0
|Tyler Herro
|20.3
|4.4
|3.3
|0.6
|0.1
|2.9
|Gabe Vincent
|11.5
|2
|2
|1.1
|0.1
|2.4
|Caleb Martin
|7.4
|4.3
|1.7
|1.2
|0.4
|0.6
