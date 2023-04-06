The Florida Panthers will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, April 6, with the Panthers having won four straight, and the Senators on a three-game losing streak.

You can watch ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2 to see the match unfold as the Senators look to knock off the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/27/2023 Senators Panthers 5-2 OTT
10/29/2022 Panthers Senators 5-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 260 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.
  • The Panthers score the third-most goals in the league (272 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 75 39 64 103 59 35 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 64 20 52 72 35 56 55%
Carter Verhaeghe 77 40 30 70 52 32 46.2%
Brandon Montour 76 14 53 67 46 31 -
Sam Reinhart 78 29 33 62 34 33 50.5%

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators' total of 253 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the league.
  • The Senators' 244 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Senators have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
  • Defensively, the Senators have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 74 37 47 84 59 56 41.1%
Brady Tkachuk 78 35 44 79 50 29 48.1%
Claude Giroux 78 30 42 72 31 50 58.1%
Alex DeBrincat 78 26 38 64 38 44 52.6%
Drake Batherson 78 21 38 59 37 36 34.2%

