How to Watch the Panthers vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, April 6, with the Panthers having won four straight, and the Senators on a three-game losing streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2 to see the match unfold as the Senators look to knock off the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Panthers vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/27/2023
|Senators
|Panthers
|5-2 OTT
|10/29/2022
|Panthers
|Senators
|5-3 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 260 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.
- The Panthers score the third-most goals in the league (272 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|75
|39
|64
|103
|59
|35
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|64
|20
|52
|72
|35
|56
|55%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|77
|40
|30
|70
|52
|32
|46.2%
|Brandon Montour
|76
|14
|53
|67
|46
|31
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|78
|29
|33
|62
|34
|33
|50.5%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators' total of 253 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the league.
- The Senators' 244 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Senators have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|74
|37
|47
|84
|59
|56
|41.1%
|Brady Tkachuk
|78
|35
|44
|79
|50
|29
|48.1%
|Claude Giroux
|78
|30
|42
|72
|31
|50
|58.1%
|Alex DeBrincat
|78
|26
|38
|64
|38
|44
|52.6%
|Drake Batherson
|78
|21
|38
|59
|37
|36
|34.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.