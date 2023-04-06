The Florida Panthers will host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, April 6, with the Panthers having won four straight, and the Senators on a three-game losing streak.

You can watch ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2 to see the match unfold as the Senators look to knock off the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/27/2023 Senators Panthers 5-2 OTT 10/29/2022 Panthers Senators 5-3 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are conceding 260 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

The Panthers score the third-most goals in the league (272 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 75 39 64 103 59 35 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 64 20 52 72 35 56 55% Carter Verhaeghe 77 40 30 70 52 32 46.2% Brandon Montour 76 14 53 67 46 31 - Sam Reinhart 78 29 33 62 34 33 50.5%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators' total of 253 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the league.

The Senators' 244 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Senators have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Senators Key Players