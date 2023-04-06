Panthers vs. Senators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
The Florida Panthers (40-31-7) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7), who have been beaten in three in a row, on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2.
The Panthers are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, scoring 36 goals while giving up 27 in that time. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.0%).
Before this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey contest.
Panthers vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Senators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-240)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-1.4)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 40-31-7 record overall, with a 6-7-13 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Florida is 12-5-6 (30 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.
- In the seven games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).
- Florida has finished 2-12-1 in the 15 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).
- The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 55 games (37-12-6, 80 points).
- In the 32 games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 40 points after finishing 18-10-4.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Florida is 27-22-2 (56 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 24 times, and went 12-9-3 (27 points).
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Senators AVG
|Senators Rank
|5th
|3.49
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|19th
|23rd
|3.33
|Goals Allowed
|3.24
|20th
|1st
|36.9
|Shots
|33.1
|8th
|22nd
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|19th
|10th
|22.5%
|Power Play %
|24.4%
|6th
|27th
|74.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.5%
|10th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Panthers vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.