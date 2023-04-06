The Florida Panthers (40-31-7) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7), who have been beaten in three in a row, on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2.

The Panthers are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, scoring 36 goals while giving up 27 in that time. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored eight goals (25.0%).

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey contest.

Panthers vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-240)

Panthers (-240) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-1.4)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 40-31-7 record overall, with a 6-7-13 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Florida is 12-5-6 (30 points) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Florida has finished 2-12-1 in the 15 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 55 games (37-12-6, 80 points).

In the 32 games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 40 points after finishing 18-10-4.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Florida is 27-22-2 (56 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 24 times, and went 12-9-3 (27 points).

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 5th 3.49 Goals Scored 3.13 19th 23rd 3.33 Goals Allowed 3.24 20th 1st 36.9 Shots 33.1 8th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 31.4 19th 10th 22.5% Power Play % 24.4% 6th 27th 74.8% Penalty Kill % 81.5% 10th

Panthers vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2

ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

