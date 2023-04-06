The Florida Panthers (40-31-7) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7), who have lost three in a row, on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2.

Panthers vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2 Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-240) Senators (+200) 7

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have compiled a 32-27 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -240 or shorter, Florida has a 9-3 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

The Panthers have a 70.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Florida and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 47 of 78 games this season.

Panthers vs. Senators Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 272 (3rd) Goals 244 (19th) 260 (23rd) Goals Allowed 253 (20th) 59 (7th) Power Play Goals 70 (2nd) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (18th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Three of Florida's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Panthers' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 7 set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.

The Panthers offense's 272 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked third in the league this year.

The Panthers are ranked 23rd in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 260 total goals (3.3 per game).

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +12 goal differential .

