Panthers vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (40-31-7) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Ottawa Senators (37-34-7), who have lost three in a row, on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2.
Panthers vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFLX, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-240)
|Senators (+200)
|7
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have compiled a 32-27 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -240 or shorter, Florida has a 9-3 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- The Panthers have a 70.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Florida and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 47 of 78 games this season.
Panthers vs. Senators Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|272 (3rd)
|Goals
|244 (19th)
|260 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|253 (20th)
|59 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|70 (2nd)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Three of Florida's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Panthers' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 7 set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.6 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Panthers offense's 272 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked third in the league this year.
- The Panthers are ranked 23rd in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 260 total goals (3.3 per game).
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a +12 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.