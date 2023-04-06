The Phoenix Suns (44-35) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (52-27) at Footprint Center on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Suns are coming off of a 115-94 win over the Spurs in their most recent outing on Tuesday. Devin Booker scored a team-best 27 points for the Suns in the win.

The Nuggets' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 124-103 loss to the Rockets. The Nuggets got a team-leading 23 points from Michael Porter Jr. in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Questionable Ankle 29.1 6.6 5

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Calf 24.8 11.9 9.8 Michael Porter Jr. SF Questionable Rest 17.5 5.5 1 Jamal Murray PG Questionable Knee 20 3.9 6.2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Questionable Illness 10.7 2.8 2.4 Zeke Nnaji PF Questionable Knee 5.1 2.6 0.3

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The 113.7 points per game the Suns record are only 1.2 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When Phoenix scores more than 112.5 points, it is 33-9.

In their last 10 games, the Suns have been racking up 116.6 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 113.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 109.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank sixth in the league.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score an average of 115.9 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns give up.

Denver is 47-6 when it scores more than 111.3 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Nuggets are putting up 109.6 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than their season average (115.9).

Denver connects on 11.9 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th defensively with 113 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -10.5 224

