Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 7 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .235 with a double.
- Twice in six games this season, De La Cruz has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Mets are sending Megill (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.