Bryan De La Cruz -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 7 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is batting .235 with a double.
  • Twice in six games this season, De La Cruz has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
  • De La Cruz has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Mets are sending Megill (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
