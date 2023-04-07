Bryan De La Cruz -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 7 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .235 with a double.

Twice in six games this season, De La Cruz has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not gone deep in his six games this season.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings