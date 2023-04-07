On Friday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .261 with a triple and a home run.

In four of six games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Cooper has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of six games.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings