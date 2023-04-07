Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .261 with a triple and a home run.
- In four of six games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Cooper has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Mets are sending Megill (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
