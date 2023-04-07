On Friday, Garrett Cooper (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is batting .261 with a triple and a home run.
  • In four of six games this season, Cooper has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Cooper has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Megill (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
