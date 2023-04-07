The Washington Wizards (34-46) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (43-37) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

A total of 39 of Miami's 80 games with a set total have hit the over (48.8%).

So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 29-51-0 record against the spread.

This season, Miami has won 34 out of the 54 games, or 63%, in which it has been favored.

Miami has a record of 13-9, a 59.1% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 0 0% 109.3 222.5 109.7 224.2 219.7 Wizards 0 0% 113.2 222.5 114.5 224.2 226

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Miami has performed worse at home, covering 13 times in 40 home games, and 16 times in 40 road games.

The Heat put up 5.2 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Wizards give up (114.5).

Miami is 12-11 against the spread and 18-5 overall when scoring more than 114.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Heat and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 29-51 5-18 39-41 Wizards 38-41 14-15 43-37

Heat vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Wizards 109.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 12-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 18-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-24 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 114.5 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 22-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-5 34-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.