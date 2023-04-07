Heat vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (34-46) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (43-37) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-5.5
|-
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 39 of Miami's 80 games with a set total have hit the over (48.8%).
- So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 29-51-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Miami has won 34 out of the 54 games, or 63%, in which it has been favored.
- Miami has a record of 13-9, a 59.1% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|0
|0%
|109.3
|222.5
|109.7
|224.2
|219.7
|Wizards
|0
|0%
|113.2
|222.5
|114.5
|224.2
|226
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Miami has performed worse at home, covering 13 times in 40 home games, and 16 times in 40 road games.
- The Heat put up 5.2 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Wizards give up (114.5).
- Miami is 12-11 against the spread and 18-5 overall when scoring more than 114.5 points.
Heat vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|29-51
|5-18
|39-41
|Wizards
|38-41
|14-15
|43-37
Heat vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Heat
|Wizards
|109.3
|113.2
|30
|20
|12-11
|31-19
|18-5
|27-24
|109.7
|114.5
|2
|17
|22-32
|19-5
|34-20
|21-3
