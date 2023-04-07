Heat vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
The Miami Heat (43-37), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Washington Wizards (34-46). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Heat vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-7)
|218
|-275
|+230
|BetMGM
|Heat (-7.5)
|218.5
|-275
|+220
|Tipico
|Heat (-5.5)
|-
|-230
|+195
Heat vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Heat have a -33 scoring differential, putting up 109.3 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.7 (second in the NBA).
- The Wizards are being outscored by 1.3 points per game, with a -100 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.2 points per game (20th in NBA), and give up 114.5 per contest (17th in league).
- The teams average 222.5 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 224.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has compiled a 29-47-4 record against the spread this season.
- Washington has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.
Heat and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+13000
|+5000
|-900
|Wizards
|+100000
|+90000
|-
