The Miami Heat (43-37), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Washington Wizards (34-46). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN

NBCS-DC and BSSUN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Heat vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Heat have a -33 scoring differential, putting up 109.3 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.7 (second in the NBA).

The Wizards are being outscored by 1.3 points per game, with a -100 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.2 points per game (20th in NBA), and give up 114.5 per contest (17th in league).

The teams average 222.5 points per game combined, 4.5 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 224.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has compiled a 29-47-4 record against the spread this season.

Washington has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

Heat and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +13000 +5000 -900 Wizards +100000 +90000 -

