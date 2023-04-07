Heat vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (43-37) are favored (-7) to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Heat vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wizards 112 - Heat 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (218)
- The Wizards' .450 ATS win percentage (36-41-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .362 mark (29-47-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Miami (4-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (26.7%) than Washington (8-8-1) does as a 7+-point underdog (47.1%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (47.5% of the time) than Washington (51.2%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 35-21, a better tally than the Wizards have recorded (17-36) as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.7 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.3 points per contest.
- The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.7 dimes per game.
- The Heat are making 11.8 threes per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 34.3% three-point percentage (25th-ranked).
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.5% two-pointers (accounting for 69.7% of the team's buckets) and 40.5% three-pointers (30.3%).
