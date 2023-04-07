The Miami Heat (43-37) are favored (-7) to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-DC and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSUN

NBCS-DC and BSSUN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Heat vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 112 - Heat 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7)

Wizards (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (218)



The Wizards' .450 ATS win percentage (36-41-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .362 mark (29-47-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Miami (4-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (26.7%) than Washington (8-8-1) does as a 7+-point underdog (47.1%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (47.5% of the time) than Washington (51.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 35-21, a better tally than the Wizards have recorded (17-36) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.7 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.3 points per contest.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.7 dimes per game.

The Heat are making 11.8 threes per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 34.3% three-point percentage (25th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.5% two-pointers (accounting for 69.7% of the team's buckets) and 40.5% three-pointers (30.3%).

