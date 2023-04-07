After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 1:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Stallings got a hit in 51.8% of his 114 games last season, with more than one hit in 14.0% of those games.

He hit a long ball in 3.5% of his games last year (four of 114), and 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 of 114 games last season (21.1%), Stallings drove in a run, and eight of those games (7.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .198 AVG .246 .264 OBP .318 .234 SLG .346 6 XBH 10 0 HR 4 8 RBI 26 37/13 K/BB 46/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 55 GP 59 24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%) 7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%) 11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)