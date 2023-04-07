Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 1:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)
- Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Stallings got a hit in 51.8% of his 114 games last season, with more than one hit in 14.0% of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 3.5% of his games last year (four of 114), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24 of 114 games last season (21.1%), Stallings drove in a run, and eight of those games (7.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.246
|.264
|OBP
|.318
|.234
|SLG
|.346
|6
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|26
|37/13
|K/BB
|46/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|24 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (59.3%)
|7 (12.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (15.3%)
|11 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.8%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- The Mets will send Megill (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
