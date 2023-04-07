After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 1:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate (2022)

  • Stallings hit .223 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
  • Stallings got a hit in 51.8% of his 114 games last season, with more than one hit in 14.0% of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 3.5% of his games last year (four of 114), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24 of 114 games last season (21.1%), Stallings drove in a run, and eight of those games (7.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He crossed home in 24 of 114 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.198 AVG .246
.264 OBP .318
.234 SLG .346
6 XBH 10
0 HR 4
8 RBI 26
37/13 K/BB 46/16
0 SB 0
Home Away
55 GP 59
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (59.3%)
7 (12.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (15.3%)
11 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.8%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • The Mets will send Megill (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
