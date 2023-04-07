After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 1:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and three walks.

In four of seven games this year, Chisholm got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Chisholm has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings