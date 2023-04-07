After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 1:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • In four of seven games this year, Chisholm got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 0
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
  • The Mets surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Megill (1-0) pitches for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.