Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 1:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- In four of seven games this year, Chisholm got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|0
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.19).
- The Mets surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- Megill (1-0) pitches for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
