The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 1:10 PM ET.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .190 with a walk.

Segura has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In six games played this season, he has not homered.

Segura has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of six games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

