The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Twins.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .190 with a walk.
  • Segura has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In six games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Segura has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Mets will send Megill (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.