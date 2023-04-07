Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 1:10 PM ET.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .190 with a walk.
- Segura has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In six games played this season, he has not homered.
- Segura has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Mets will send Megill (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
