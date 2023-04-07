After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 1:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .222

Berti has gotten a hit in four of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his six games this year.

Berti has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings