Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Mets - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 1:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .222 with .
- Berti has gotten a hit in four of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his six games this year.
- Berti has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mets have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- Megill (1-0) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
