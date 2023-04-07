After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 1:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .222 with .
  • Berti has gotten a hit in four of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his six games this year.
  • Berti has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Mets have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 1.9 per game).
  • Megill (1-0) makes the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
